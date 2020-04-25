Notice served to environment engineer

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 25 2020, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 20:27 ist

Bantwal TMC chief officer has served a notice to the environment engineer for checking the temperature of civic workers in an 'unhygienic' and 'unscientific' manner.

Environment engineer Jasmin Sulthan had checked the temperature of the civic workers using a thermometer. The thermometer after being placed inside the tongue of workers was again dipped in some solution in a milk crate. A video of this incident had gone viral on social media.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari said, “We will verify and initiate action accordingly." 

