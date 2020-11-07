Notices issued to building owners for violating parking space

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will initiate action against those who have misused parking space in buildings. Lack of parking areas force vehicle owners to park their vehicles on the roads, resulting in congestion.

“Already, notices had been served on building owners who had violated the basement area of the buildings for commercial gains. There are over 100 such buildings in the MCC limits,” MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar said during a phone-in programme organised by Prajavani, sister publication of Deccan Herald, at its office on Friday. “If building owners clear the encroachments on receiving notice, it is well and good. Otherwise, the MCC will have to initiate action,” he warned. There are plans to opt for smart parking system under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission,” he said.

When a resident urged the commissioner to initiate action against the conversion of parking space in buildings for developing garden, he promised to send officials to the spot. If it is illegal, action will be initiated, he assured. The commissioner appealed to the residents to segregate waste at source and help the MCC to handle the waste effectively. The MCC will further create awareness on waste segregation.

Competitions

Once schools and colleges reopen, then competitions on the subject will be conducted to create awareness among children.

New apartments are not given license unless, they set up solid waste management units to process wet waste on their own, he said. If the agency engaged in waste collection fails to collect waste from door steps at a particular area, then it should be brought to the notice of the MCC, he said. We will bring the encroachment of government land in Katipalla and Krishnapura area to the notice of the assistant commissioner and the tahsildar, he said, while replying to a resident.

The Auto Drivers’ Association members urged the commissioner to notify designated areas for auto parking in MCC limits. Many auto parking areas were removed during the widening of roads and the parking area was yet to be marked. “We had given a proposal identifying 300 auto stands in the MCC limits a few years ago. The ‘No Parking Zones’ identified by the city police commissioner has eliminated many auto stands,” they told the commissioner.

Rs 50-crore special grant

On Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Rs 50-crore special grant to the MCC, the commissioner said it is a part of phase 2 of Nagarothana scheme, which is named as Mahathma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojana. “The MCC has to prepare an action plan for the works, get them approved from the government, and issue work order. The government will them release the funds,” he added.