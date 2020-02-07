Notorious burglar Dollar Salaam arrested

A notorious burglar, K Muhammed Salaam alias Salaam alias Dollar Salaam (28), of Chikkamudnoor Keremoole, was arrested by Vittal police.

He was arrested for attempting to burgle a shop after breaking the lock.

Salaam was accused of breaking into a shop at Kodaje in Netlamudnoor village in the early hours on February 3.

Interestingly, Salaam had a passion for singing since school-going days. As he did not get proper guidance to hone his talent, he began stealing to make easy money. About seven years ago, he got involved in the drugs racket.

Salaam progressed from burglaries into committing large scale robberies. In a robbery case in Goa, he was imprisoned for a year. He was accused of dacoity in Puttur, and blackmail case in Kerala. He was also arrested in a case of theft in B C Road, added police sources.