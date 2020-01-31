Novel coronavirus: ‘No need to panic’

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has appealed to the public not to panic on novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) and the district administration is all set to treat any patient found suffering from it.

A district surveillance team is at constant vigilance in the district, she told reporters at DC hall on Friday.

As a precautionary measure, she said, “Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. One needs to disinfect frequently touched objects, surfaces and avoid close contact with people who are sick.”

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramakrishna Rao said an isolation ward with 10 beds was set up at Government Wenlock Hospital to treat any suspected case of novel coronavirus. All medical colleges in the district had been asked to identify at least three to five isolation wards.

The airport had displayed signage of coronavirus. Further, screening at New Mangalore Port has been initiated. There is no need for citizens to be alarmed, he added.

As only one positive case is confirmed in India, Dr Rao appealed people not to go by the messages circulated on social media about the treatment for the coronavirus. The symptoms are coughing, fever, pneumonia, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhoea. In advanced cases, the patient can have very serious complications such as severe pneumonia and renal failure, which can lead to death.

There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for 2019-nCov infection and only symptomatic treatment are provided.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr R Selvamani said intensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) programmes will be carried out to create awareness on the novel coronavirus. A contingency plan is also prepared and inter-departmental meetings are held to handle the case.