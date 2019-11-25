Now, order sand through app, website in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha launched Udupi e-sand app to make sand easily available to the needy and to put an end to the menace of middlemen and other sorts of other irregularities involved in the sale of sand.

He was speaking at the programme held at Hiriyadka.

Jagadeesha said that anyone who wants sand for construction work can avail it by registering themselves through the app. He said that there would be no shortage of sand henceforth as sand would be removed from the vented dams in Karkala. "Sufficient sand will be available for the construction works," he added.

The deputy commissioner said that people with just a click of button can avail sand in the district.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said the app was already downloaded by 150 licence holders.

They are the suppliers of sand to the needy. He added that 8,70,000 metric tonnes of sand was available in CRZ areas. The stockyard for sand should be set up near the extraction area which would facilitate quick transport of sand, he maintained.

Website launched

The website — www.udupiesand.com for booking sand was also launched on the occasion.

By registering mobile number in the website, the needy will get an one time password (OTP). Then the customers should give their details such as name, address and the quantity of sand required. The payment for the sand will have to be made online while placing the order for the sand.

After placing the order, they can track the order on the website. Soon after the booking is done by the customer, the owners of the vehicles that transport sand get the delivery request.

The vehicle drivers will get the directions to go to sand stockyard location and customer location with easy navigation provided by Google Map.

The vehicle owners can download the Udupi E-Sand App from the Google Play Store.

After accepting the order and collecting the sand from the stockyard, the vehicle driver will deliver the sand. The customer should give the OTP to the driver to take the delivery of the sand.

Udupi CMC through the contractors has already extracted sand from Baje dam area and the sand is being sold at Rs 5,500 per 10 metric tonne in one truck load.