'NRC, Citizenship Act are against tribals'

National Register of Citizens (NRC) and amended Citizenship Act are against tribals and aspirations of the Constitution. Citizenship Act is an anti-people act, said High Court retired judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.

He was speaking at an interaction with like-minded people on Sunday.

Das said the NRC process and amended Citizenship Act differed from the citizenship rights given in the Constitution.

“The amendment to Citizenship Act is violation of rights of the citizens’’.

He said Article 14 to 21 of the Constitution speaks on equality. The citizenship based on a religion is against the secular principles enshrined in the constitution, he said.

Das said, “Protest against NRC and amended Citizenship Act is not the protest between Hindus and Muslims. When the NRC process commenced in Assam, a total of 19 lakh people remained outside the NRC list, of which 12 lakh are not Muslims.”

‘No answers’

“The authorities could not trace from which country 19 lakh people who remained outside NRC report came from. Which country they will be sent to? Where should they go? What will happen to them? and who will bear the expenses of the rehabilitation camp? he asked. These questions do not have answers from those who are getting ready to implement amended Citizenship Act.

