'Nrithyantine' brings together 23 artistes from 23 locations

‘Nrithyantine', a 4.50-minute video on Bharathnatyam, shot in 23 different locations, including Singapore, amidst lockdown by 23 alumni of Moodbidri-based Alva’s Educational Institution, proves that art knows no boundaries.

Rachana Amin, who coordinated Nrithyantine, said, “Amid the lockdown, while staying at home, the idea of producing a video of dance sequences was conceived. When I shared the idea with my friends, who were also part of classical dance team at Alva’s educational institution, they readily agreed.”

The idea behind the concept was to keep the art alive while staying away from each other. “Initially, I had planned to produce the dance video with four to five members. When many showed interest, I divided the song track into 23 parts and sent it to participants,” she recollected.

It took nearly 15 days for artistes to choreograph and shoot the dance sequence from their own place during the lockdown. After all of them sent the recorded video footage of their dance, the same was sent for editing. The video was edited by Mouriya S Arvind and was uploaded on Youtube on May 1, Rachana said.

The second and third edition of video will include present students from Alva’s educational institution.

‘Nrithyantine’ is a combination of Nrithya (dance) and quarantine, she elabourated.

Rachana shot her portion from her house at Mijar. Anusha Aashay, Sumana Prasad, Madhura Karanth performed from Moodbidri, Manasa Rai from Kadaba, Sudeeksha Mahesh Shenoy from Karkala, Annapoorna Rithesh from Mulki, Veena H S from Shivamogga, Anjana Krishnan from Hosur, Malavika Aithal from Kundapur, Aishwarya Tantri, Santoshi Eekshitha from Bengaluru, Sapna Kamath from Udupi, Adithya Subramanya from Thirthahalli, Manish M B from Someshwar, Keerthi Iyer from Singapore, Chaithra Bhat from Dharmasthala, Anusha Sajeesh from Kasaragod, Rathan Naik from Sagar, Chethan Chandra from Sringeri, Chethana Mohan Desaipatti from Bagalkot, Chaithra Raghu from Kushalnagar and Abhilash Udupa from Kinnigoli, she added.

Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva, lauding the efforts of the alumni, said, “The video has infused a positive energy and enthusiasm amid the lockdown.”