Numismatic exhibition from Nov 22 to 24

On the occasion of World Heritage Week, an exhibition of coins and currency notes of historical importance and the heritage structures of Kodagu will be inaugurated in the premises of the office of Government Museum, Old Fort premises, Madikeri, on November 22.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar will inaugurate the exhibition at 10 am on November 22.

The exhibition will include coins and currency notes from the collection of numismatist P K Keshavamurthy from Hunsur.

The exhibition will be held till November 24, said a press release.