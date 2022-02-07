Nurse completes 50 years of service, felicitated

Mary Ram Vas was felicitated at Most Holy Redeemer Church, Derebail, on having completed half a century in her career as a nurse.

Parish Priest Rev Fr Austin Peres, along with Vice President Sheela D’Souza, Sr Bernice, Arun, Gurkar of Gollachil Ward, Lynsha and a few others felicitated Mary Ram Vas.

Mary Ram Vas’ life is a testimony to what Swami Vivekananda rightly observed as ‘Service of mankind is service to God’, stated a release.

In her selfless service of providing nursing and care to innumerable patients in the last 50 years, she has touched the hearts of many and has therefore served the Lord, added the release.

Mary Vas began her nursing career on February 1, 1972.

Over the last fifty years, she has served in various hospitals like Government Wenlock Hospital, KMC Bejai, KMC Attavar, UMC Hospital and Yenepoya Specialty Hospital, Kodialbail. Presently, she works at Vinaya Hospital and Research Centre, in Mangaluru.