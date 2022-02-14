Obey court order, says Pejawar Mutt pontiff

Obey court order, says Pejawar Mutt pontiff

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 14 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 22:50 ist

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami said that children should always think of the future and not unnecessarily get involved in complications.

Speaking to reporters, the seer said that society should offer support to education and try to ensure a better educational environment for children.

Parents should support the children as they are the future generation, he said.

The seer appealed to the children to wait for the court verdict and remain peaceful.

Everyone should obey the court order. Society will progress only when the future generation is educated as they are an asset to the country, he added.

