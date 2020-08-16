Observe Ganesha festival in simple manner: DC

Following the rise in Covid-19 cases, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has appealed to the people to observe Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a simple manner either in a temple or at home.

The district administration has ordered restrictions on the way the festival is celebrated on August 22, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic. Installation of Ganesha idols in public places (roads, playgrounds, street) is prohibited.

Taking out processions with the idols has been banned. The immersion of idols will not be allowed in rivers, ponds, lakes, wells or Kalyanis, the order said and added that Ganesha idols worshipped at home must be immersed at home itself.

The temples that have installed Ganesha idol must adhere to the guidelines of the government.

Measures should be initiated for sanitisation and administering of thermal screening on the people visiting the temples. Those visiting temples must wear face masks compulsorily and maintain distance.