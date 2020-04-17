'Observe Ramzan in homes'

Wakf Advisory Committee district president K A Yakub has requested Muslims to observe all rituals of Ramzan at their homes.

The State Wakf Board too has issued orders in this regard and has issued guidelines. These rules should be followed without fail.

People should wear masks while going out. They should not form mobs under the pretext of giving alms, he said.

Nobody should go to the dargah or mosque. The instructions by the district administration, state and the Central governments should be followed.

No mass prayers will be performed. Azan and other announcements are not to be given through speakers. Iftar meet and mass dinners are not allowed. Cold drinks and food should not be distributed to the people in mosques and mohallas.

No food stalls should be set up around the mosques and dargahs as per the directions issued by the state wakf board and should be adhered to, Yakub said.