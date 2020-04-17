'Observe Ramzan in homes'

'Observe Ramzan in homes'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 17 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:18 ist
K A Yakub

Wakf Advisory Committee district president K A Yakub has requested Muslims to observe all rituals of Ramzan at their homes.

The State Wakf Board too has issued orders in this regard and has issued guidelines. These rules should be followed without fail.

People should wear masks while going out. They should not form mobs under the pretext of giving alms, he said.

Nobody should go to the dargah or mosque. The instructions by the district administration, state and the Central governments should be followed.

No mass prayers will be performed. Azan and other announcements are not to be given through speakers. Iftar meet and mass dinners are not allowed. Cold drinks and food should not be distributed to the people in mosques and mohallas.

No food stalls should be set up around the mosques and dargahs as per the directions issued by the state wakf board and should be adhered to, Yakub said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ramzan
in homes
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 