Of 18 stranded students from DK, four have returned home

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 04 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 22:06 ist

Of the 18 stranded students from Dakshina Kannada, Anusha Bhat from Bejai in Mangaluru, Pranav Kumar S and Preethi Poojary, both from Moodbidri and Pooja Mallappa from Mangaluru, have returned home so far.

Olin Maria Lasrado, the mother of Kharkiv National University student Claton Osmond from Padil, said that her son has reached Slovakia and got accommodation in a shelter centre on March 1.

"There are nearly 300 Indians in the shelter. Claton has been waiting in the shelter for the past three days for a message from the Embassy on the flight schedule. After reaching Slovakia, he got a new mobile SIM and is in touch with us,” she said.

There are no issues about food and accommodation there for him, she added.

Anaina Anna, a third-year MBBS student at V N Karazin Kharkiv National University, said that she has been waiting for her return journey confirmation from the Embassy in Poland.

Dakshina Kannada
stranded students
Ukraine returnees

