Of 56 Covid deaths in DK, 27 victims were unvaccinated

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 31 2022, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 01:14 ist

Dakshina Kannada district has recorded 56 deaths during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the total deaths, 15 people were from outside the district.

Of 56 deaths, 27 were vaccinated, while two were partially vaccinated and 27 were unvaccinated, said Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ashok.

Among the Covid-19 victims, 40 from Dakshina Kannada had comorbidities. Thirteen from outside the district had comorbidities. 

Statistics compiled by the health department stated that out of 56 deaths, 16 people were in the age group of 71 to 80 years, while 13 deceased were in the age group of 61 to 70. As many as 16 in the age group of 41 to 60 had lost their lives. Three persons above 91 years and six persons in the age group of 81 to 90 had lost their lives. Of the deaths, 16 had succumbed to infections in government hospitals.

While 17 people died within 24 hours of hospitalisation, six had died within 48 hours of hospitalisation. Five infected had lost their lives within 72 hours of hospitalisation, said sources from the health department.

Among the deaths, Mangaluru taluk tops the list with 28. As many as 5 persons from Bantwal taluk succumbed to infection. Four from Belthangady, three from Puttur and one from Sullia had died of Covid-19 infection during the third wave.

