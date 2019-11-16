Officers told to act against poor quality food

Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh has directed the food safety officials to take strict action against those who supply food laced with chemicals.

“If bakery and other food producing units are found supplying poor quality food, strict action should be initiated,” he told officers at a meeting of district-level committee of food safety.

“The food safety officers should visit the food producing units and inspect the quality of food supplied. Maximum fine should be imposed on those who supply food that is harmful to the health of the people,” the deputy commissioner has said.

Jagadeesh also directed the officers to collect food samples from bakeries and other food processing units. “The Food Safety Act should be implemented effectively. There are complaints on the use of excessive chemicals in food products, fruits and vegetables,” he stressed.

“The food processing units should adhere to all safety norms. The quality of the oil used to fry the food items at the roadside eateries should be checked periodically,” the deputy commissioner said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Preethi Gehlot, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu and others were present at the meeting.