Officers told to expedite Smart City project works

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has directed officials to expedite the work initiated under the Smart City Mission.

At a meeting at the Mangaluru City Corporation council hall, the deputy commissioner expressed displeasure at the development work on roads remaining incomplete due to dispute with the land owners. The land acquisition work should be completed by offering Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) for the land, she said, and told the officials to work in coordination with other departments to expedite the work.

As the land identified for the Ashraya Scheme at Shaktinagara has an issue of being deemed forest land, the deputy commissioner told officials to either set the problems right or identify alternative land for the scheme.

The officials were also directed to complete the underground drainage work initiated by Kudcemp.

Mohammed Nazeer, managing director of the Smart City Mission, said that the one-way traffic proposal from Clock Tower to the RTO Circle has been opposed by the police. He explained that the police have insisted that, as the deputy commissioner’s office, Fire Service department and other government department offices are situated by the stretch, it is not conducive to convert the road into one-way for vehicle use.

Karavali Utsav

The deputy commissioner also said that the Karavali Utsav will be organised in the first week of January 2020.

Chairing a preparatory meeting on the Utsav, Rupesh said that the cultural programmes during Karavali Utsav should attract audience.

MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde and Kannada and Culture department Assistant Director Rajesh were present at the meeting.