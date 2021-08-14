Officials clear roadside vendors in Shanivarasanthe

Officials clear roadside vendors in Shanivarasanthe

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Aug 14 2021, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 20:16 ist

Though the shandy market remained closed due to the weekend lockdown in Shanivarasanthe, several traders from outside the district who arrived in the morning were selling the fruits, vegetables, fish and other items by the side of the road in Shanivarasanthe.

On learning of people failing to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, PDO B J Medappa, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and cleared the roadside vendors.

"We were not aware of the restrictions on the shandy. We could not sell all our products," said a few traders from outside the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

roadside vendors
cleared
Shanivarasanthe
Covid-19 guidelines
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 