Officials clear roadside vendors in Shanivarasanthe

Though the shandy market remained closed due to the weekend lockdown in Shanivarasanthe, several traders from outside the district who arrived in the morning were selling the fruits, vegetables, fish and other items by the side of the road in Shanivarasanthe.

On learning of people failing to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, PDO B J Medappa, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and cleared the roadside vendors.

"We were not aware of the restrictions on the shandy. We could not sell all our products," said a few traders from outside the district.