Officials deputed to Nippani to help those returning to Udupi

A team of officials from Udupi have set up a help desk in Nippani in Belagavi district, to facilitate the stranded people returning to Udupi district, from Maharashtra.

Many people from Udupi who are working in Maharashtra wanted to return to Udupi district. On the directions of Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, the team of officials have set up camp at Nippani border.

The team has been verifying the address of people who wish to return and providing them with information on the institutional quarantine facilities and other facilities provided by Udupi district administration.

The initiative has been helping the authorities to get information about people who are returning from Maharashtra. On an average, about 600 people from Mumbai and other areas in Maharashtra are coming to Nippani daily with an intention to return to Udupi district.

The team comprises of Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports department Roshan Kumar Shetty, Project Director of Nirmiti Kendra Arun Kumar and Kashinath of Udupi Urban Development Cell.