Officials disperse crowds in Suntikoppa town

As the time to purchase essential items was extended by the government till noon, there was an increase in the movement of people in Suntikoppa town on Sunday morning.
People from rural areas thronged the shops to purchase groceries.
However, several people were not aware of the extension. This lead to dense traffic in the town.
Except for the people in the town, the rest purchased essential items and vacated the streets before 10 am. After 12 noon, the roads were deserted.
Milk parlours, newspaper shops and vegetable stalls were open till noon. Petrol bunks, medical shops and clinics operated as usual.
Gram Panchayat Development Officer Venugopal warned the people who were moving unnecessarily. People who did not wear masks were fined.
There was a good response for the lockdown in Madapura, Kodagarahalli, Kambibane, Elane Hosakote and Gaddehalla.
