Officials inspect coffee pulping units in Honavalli, Koogekodi

Following the allegations of effluents from coffee pulping units polluting water bodies in Honavalli, the officials, led by in-charge environment officer of Pollution Control Board Dr M R Sudha, visited the spot for inspection.

''The stream which originates from Honavalli village flows through Shanivarasanthe and Kodlipet to join Hemavathi river. The release of effluents from the pulping unit has been polluting the water body. The water from the stream is used by the farmers for agriculture activities,'' said Gram Panchayat member Ajjalli Ravi and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike taluk president Francis D'Souza.

The officer inspected the pulping units in Honavalli and Koogekodi and later identified the source of pollution and took the owner of the unit to task and gave a direction to adhere to government guidelines.

Dr Sudha said that pulping units store coffee husk. The husk should be shifted from the premises of the units and cleanliness should be maintained.

A notice will be served to the owner of the pulping unit, said the officer.