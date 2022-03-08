Officials inspect land reserved for endo rehab centre

Officials inspect land reserved for endo rehab centre

DHNS
DHNS, Uppinangady,
  • Mar 08 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 23:34 ist
DHO Dr Kishore Kumar and others in Alankar village.

A team of doctors led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Kishore Kumar inspected the land identified for setting up a permanent rehabilitation centre for endosulfan victims in Alankar village. 

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V in January, the members of Endo Virodhi Horata Samiti had laid stress on the setting up of a permanent rehabilitation centre.

Accordingly, officials visited the land and initiated the process of marking borders on the land. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Officials inspect land
permanent rehabilitation centre
Endosulfan victims
Alankar village

Related videos

What's Brewing

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

 