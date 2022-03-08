Officials inspect land reserved for endo rehab centre

A team of doctors led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Kishore Kumar inspected the land identified for setting up a permanent rehabilitation centre for endosulfan victims in Alankar village.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V in January, the members of Endo Virodhi Horata Samiti had laid stress on the setting up of a permanent rehabilitation centre.

Accordingly, officials visited the land and initiated the process of marking borders on the land.