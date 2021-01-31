Officials visit Talacauvery ahead of President’s visit

Officials visit Talacauvery ahead of President’s visit

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Jan 31 2021, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 01:14 ist
IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar visited Bhagamandala-Talacauvery on Saturday.

In the backdrop of the visit by President Ram Nath Kovid on February 6, a team of officials including IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar visited Bhagamandala Kaveri College on Saturday. 

The IGP directed officials to instal barricades at the site where the overbridge work is in progress at Bhagamandala.

After visiting Talacauvery, he directed authorities to asphalt Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Road.

More barricades should be placed near the helipad. The security should be strengthened near Brahmagiri Betta, he added. 

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh and others were present. 

Taluk medical officer Dr Manjunth also visited Bhagamandala-Talacauvery.

An emergency health unit will be opened at the inspection bungalow in Bhagamandala and near Kailasashrama at Talacauvery.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar
President's visit
Kodagu
officials visit

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 