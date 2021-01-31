Officials visit Talacauvery ahead of President’s visit

In the backdrop of the visit by President Ram Nath Kovid on February 6, a team of officials including IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar visited Bhagamandala Kaveri College on Saturday.

The IGP directed officials to instal barricades at the site where the overbridge work is in progress at Bhagamandala.

After visiting Talacauvery, he directed authorities to asphalt Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Road.

More barricades should be placed near the helipad. The security should be strengthened near Brahmagiri Betta, he added.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh and others were present.

Taluk medical officer Dr Manjunth also visited Bhagamandala-Talacauvery.

An emergency health unit will be opened at the inspection bungalow in Bhagamandala and near Kailasashrama at Talacauvery.