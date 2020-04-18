Officials visit tribal colony

Taluk social welfare officials visited Kabbinagadde tribal colony in Nanjarayapattana gram panachayat in Somwarpet taluk and listened to the woes of the colony residents.

The officials said nutritious food supplied by ITDP has been provided to 49 families through anganwadi centre on March 23. Foodgrains have been supplied to 44 cardholders through the public distribution system. The district administration has made arrangements to supply grocery kits to the remaining five families which do not have ration cards.