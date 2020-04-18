Officials visit tribal colony

Officials visit tribal colony

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 18 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 22:21 ist

Taluk social welfare officials visited Kabbinagadde tribal colony in Nanjarayapattana gram panachayat in Somwarpet taluk and listened to the woes of the colony residents. 

The officials said nutritious food supplied by ITDP has been provided to 49 families through anganwadi centre on March 23. Foodgrains have been supplied to 44 cardholders through the public distribution system. The district administration has made arrangements to supply grocery kits to the remaining five families which do not have ration cards. 

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
officials
visit tribal colony
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 