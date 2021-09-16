Oil paintings by Artist Madhusudan Kumar unveiled

The seventh episode of S Cube Art Gallery’s ‘Art of the Week’ series presents a collection of oil on canvas paintings by veteran artist, musician and filmmaker Madhusudan Kumar.

The display was unveiled in the presence of Koti Prasad Alva, Director of Prasad Art Gallery, Mangaluru, and renowned sitar exponent Ustad Rafique Khan, at Kodialguthu Center for Art and Culture, in the city.

The programme was followed by a sitar recital by Madhusudan Kumar and Ustad Rafique Khan.

‘Art of the Week’ series is organised by S Cube Art Gallery jointly with Art Kanara Trust and Mind Craft Studios.

The paintings will continue to be on display till September 18 from 11 am to 1:30 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm.