Old students raise Rs 2,41,741

It is not sufficient if students are educated. Their contributions to society after completing their studies is important. The initiative carried out by the Old Students' Association in Sampaje should become a model for others, said National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) retired AGM M C Nanaiah.

He was speaking during Children's Day celebrations organised at Government Upgraded Higher Primary School at Kallugundi in Sampaje.

Nammoora Shaale Ulisona team guide and Sneha Shikshana School founder president Dr Chandrashekar Damle said that students should voluntarily engage in pro-societal work.

Through the initiative of the Nammoora Shaale Ulisona team, a sum of Rs 2,41,741 was raised.

The funds were used for the purchase of four CCTVs, one inverter, 26 benches, 26 desks and four fans and they were handed over to the school authorities on the occasion.