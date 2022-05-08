Ombathoklu hanging bridge awaits repairs

DHNS
DHNS, Hebri,
  • May 08 2022, 23:49 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 23:53 ist
The damaged hanging bridge at Ombathoklu.

The Ombathoklu hanging bridge which provides connectivity between Varanga and Shivapura is crying for attention.

The residents of Soorimannu, Ombathoklu, have to travel 6 km to reach Varanga via road. To reduce the travel distance and reach Varanga within 1.50 km, a hanging bridge was constructed.

However, the wooden planks of the hanging bridge have been damaged and it is dangerous to walk on it, especially during the monsoon, when the water body is overflowing.

There are chances of users falling into the water body following the broken wooden planks.

Schoolchildren and labourers have been depending on the hanging bridge to commute daily.

One side of the hanging bridge comes under Varanga Gram Panchayat while another side is under Shivapura Gram Panchayat limits.

The residents have urged the authorities to repair the hanging bridge at the earliest.

A resident, K Ramachandra Bhat, from Varanga, said that they have been depending on the hanging bridge to commute in case of emergency. Now, the hanging bridge is in a dilapidated condition.

The hanging bridge needs to be repaired at the earliest for the benefit of the schoolchildren to reach Varanga over a shorter distance, he said.

