Omicron patient asymptomatic, recovering: Covid Nodal Officer

One more Omicron variant case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Dakshina Kannada district and the student reportedly has no travel history.

The student is asymptomatic now and is recovering, District Covid Nodal officer Dr Ashok said on Monday. There is nothing to worry about.

The college has already suspended its classes soon after the Covid-19 positive cases were reported and all the infected were quarantined, he added.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Jagadeesha said that the confirmed case is from the same cluster where on December 18 one Omicron case was confirmed. The student who was confirmed with Omicron on December 18 had recovered and had tested negative for Covid-19.

As many as 24 students of a nursing college in Mangaluru had tested positive for Covid-19. The swabs of primary and secondary contacts of the infected were collected for testing. The samples for genome sequencing was sent on December 10.

The Omicron patient is a 19-year-old student. She is healthy and her 10th-day swab was collected on Sunday for testing and the report is awaited. The district has so far reported six Omicron cases. Five among them had recovered. The four teenage schoolchildren detected with Omicron variant living in the hostel have recovered and have begun attending classes, said officials.