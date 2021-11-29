Omicron variant: High alert at Kerala-Karnataka border

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha said that 97.9% of adults in the district have been administered the first dose of vaccines against Covid-19, while 73.14% of adults have completed both doses of vaccines.

Chairing a meeting of the religious leaders at his office, he said that all the 4 lakh targeted beneficiaries above 18 years category should be administered the vaccines and 100% coverage must be achieved.

The deputy commissioner urged religious leaders should join hands with the district administration in completing the vaccination drive.

He said that the district should achieve 100% in the vaccination drive by November end. Those who have availed of the first dose should get themselves administered the second dose.

With the spreading of Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19 in South Africa, Netherlands, UK, Belgium and Australia, the district is on high alert. All the precautionary measures should be taken to check the spread of the virus. Based on the direction of the state government, the surveillance at Kutta, Makutta and Karike check posts have been strengthened. The testing has also been increased in the district, he said.

There is hesitancy among some people in taking the vaccine. Some are not ready to wait in a queue to avail the vaccine. With this in mind, the officials should visit temples, churches and mosques to administer vaccines, he directed officials from the health and family welfare department, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that a mega vaccination drive will be held in the district on Wednesday and Friday. In addition, the vaccines are administered on other weekdays as well.

Kodagu district has progressed educationally. As such, all people above 18 years should get themselves inoculated.

Wakf Board president K A Yakub said that all the jamaats have been asked to create awareness about the vaccines.

The board will support the district administration in reaching 100% success in the vaccination drive, he added.

Another representative, K S Khaji, said that vaccines should be administered at places of worship.

District Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr Gopinath said that the required quantity of vaccines will be supplied.

The beneficiaries in Kushalnagar, Madikeri, Gonikoppa, Somwarpet and Virajpet should come forward for getting administered with the vaccine, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, DHO Dr R Venkatesh, Taluk Health Officer Dr Yathiraju, CMC Commissioner Ramdas and others were present.