The chief priest of Omkareshwara Temple in Madikeri, B G Narayana Bhat, passed away in Bengaluru due to illness. He was 68 years.

He was working as the priest at the temple from the last 50 years. The mortal remains were kept for public viewing near Ashwath Katte in Madikeri on Wednesday evening.

The last rites were performed at his native place Savanoor in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, according to sources.