On 10th anniversary, tributes paid to 2010 Mangaluru air crash victims

The victims of 2010 Mangaluru air crash were remembered on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the aviation disaster with officials paying homage at the memorial site at Kuloor on Friday.

At a memorial function held by the district administration, a minute of silence was observed. District Minister-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, DC Sindhu B Rupesh and others offered floral tributes at the spot.

One of the country's worst aviation disasters, Air India Express flight IX 812 from Dubai overshot the table-top runway before bursting into flames, killing 158 passengers including crew members, on May 22, 2010.

Only eight passengers had survived in the crash. Twelve bodies could not be identified. Even after DNA tests failed, the 12 bodies were buried at the site near Kuloor bridge, just off National Highway 66, adjacent to the Phalguni river.