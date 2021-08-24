Onam celebrated at Coorg Public School

Coorg Public School (COPS) celebrated Thiruvonam on the school's premises, keeping in mind the present pandemic and adhering to the necessary safety protocol.
The celebrations started with the setting up of an attractive floral decoration Pookalam in the reception area.
The main attraction was a semi-classical dance performed by the staff members.
Dr Benny Kuriakose, the principal of the school, spoke on the occasion.
