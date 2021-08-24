Onam celebrated at Coorg Public School

Onam celebrated at Coorg Public School

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 24 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 17:54 ist

Coorg Public School (COPS) celebrated Thiruvonam on the school's premises, keeping in mind the present pandemic and adhering to the necessary safety protocol.  

The celebrations started with the setting up of an attractive floral decoration Pookalam in the reception area.

The main attraction was a semi-classical dance performed by the staff members.

Dr Benny Kuriakose, the principal of the school, spoke on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

onam celebration
Coorg Public School (COPS)
Pookalam
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI chatbot 'always there', say China's lonely millions

AI chatbot 'always there', say China's lonely millions

UAE suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers from India

UAE suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers from India

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

 