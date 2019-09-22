One crore tulasi leaves offered to Lord Krishna

Amid chanting of ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’ by over 2,500 devotees, the seers of Udupi Mutts offered one crore tender basil (tulasi) leaves to Lord Sri Krishna, the presiding deity at Sri Krishna Mutt, on Sunday.

Paryaya Palimaru Mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha organised the ‘Koti Tulasi Archane’ – offering one crore basil leaves – to Lord Krishna. The event was held from 7 am to 11 am with a 30-minute break at 9 am.

Sri Vidyasagara Theertha of Sri Krishnapur Mutt, Sri Vishwapriya Theertha of Admar Mutt, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, and Sri Vidyarajeshwara Theertha, junior seer of Sri Palimar Mutt participated in the programme. They offered basil leaves to Lord Krishna on the stage erected at Rajangana.

A puja was offered to Lord Krishna at noon. The women devotees sang ‘Sobana’.

Vidyadheesha Theertha said that tulasi is sacred and will enhance the positive energy in society after it is showered on Lord Krishna. A prayer was held for peace and better future of the people across the world.