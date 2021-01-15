One injured in elephant attack in Siddapura

One injured in elephant attack in Siddapura

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Jan 15 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 22:46 ist
An elephant damaged electric equipment in Tyagatturu.

A man suffered injuries in a wild elephant attack in Tyagatturu village in Siddapura on Thursday.

Lingappa Mani (55), a local resident, is the injured.

He was taking a stroll near his house when a wild elephant suddenly charged at him and threw him with its trunk. As a result, Lingappa suffered injuries on his shoulders and back. The local residents rushed him to a hospital.

DRFO Subraya and team visited and inspected the spot. The elephant has also damaged an electric motor used for agricultural purposes, by M M Acchaiah, a farmer from Tyagatturu.

Tyagatturu villagers said that the wild elephant menace has continued even though railway barricades have been installed to check the menace. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Elephant attack
one injured
Tyagatturu village
Siddapura

What's Brewing

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 