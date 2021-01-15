One injured in elephant attack in Siddapura

A man suffered injuries in a wild elephant attack in Tyagatturu village in Siddapura on Thursday.
Lingappa Mani (55), a local resident, is the injured.
He was taking a stroll near his house when a wild elephant suddenly charged at him and threw him with its trunk. As a result, Lingappa suffered injuries on his shoulders and back. The local residents rushed him to a hospital.
DRFO Subraya and team visited and inspected the spot. The elephant has also damaged an electric motor used for agricultural purposes, by M M Acchaiah, a farmer from Tyagatturu.
Tyagatturu villagers said that the wild elephant menace has continued even though railway barricades have been installed to check the menace.
