One killed, 4 injured in accident

A man from Bengaluru died and four others suffered injuries in an accident between two cars at Budoli on NH 75 in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Lakshman Achari (65) from Kurubarahalli in Bengaluru. The injured are driver Prajwal, Narayana, Manjunath and Raghuchandra.

It is said that Lakshman Achari was travelling with family members to his native to invite his family members for the marriage of his daughter. Another car was travelling to Mysuru from Mangaluru.

Those travelling to Mysuru had continued their travel on NH 75 by mistake, instead of travelling on the Mani-Mysuru Road.

A case has been registered at Vittal police station.