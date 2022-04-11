One killed, 4 injured in accident

One killed, 4 injured in accident

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 11 2022, 02:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 02:34 ist
The mangled remains of cars involved in the accident.

A man from Bengaluru died and four others suffered injuries in an accident between two cars at Budoli on NH 75 in the wee hours of Sunday. 

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Lakshman Achari (65) from Kurubarahalli in Bengaluru. The injured are driver Prajwal, Narayana, Manjunath and Raghuchandra. 

It is said that Lakshman Achari was travelling with family members to his native to invite his family members for the marriage of his daughter. Another car was travelling to Mysuru from Mangaluru.

Those travelling to Mysuru had continued their travel on NH 75 by mistake, instead of travelling on the Mani-Mysuru Road.

A case has been registered at Vittal police station. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Accident
Man killed
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 