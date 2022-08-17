One more arrested in Fazil murder case

Fazil from Mangalpete in Surathkal was hacked to death outside a shop on July 28

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Aug 17 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 02:49 ist

The Mangaluru city police have arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil.

According to the police, the arrested is Harshith (28), a resident of Bantwal. He had allegedly provided shelter to those who committed the crime. After the murder, he had allegedly taken the accused to his house and provided shelter. With this arrest, the total arrested in the case has risen to eight.

Fazil from Mangalpete in Surathkal was hacked to death outside a shop on July 28.

