One Stop Service Centre for women was started on the premises of Mangaluru South Police station in Pandeshwar, Mangaluru, on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the centre, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said that the One Stop Service Centre has been opened as per the guidelines of the state government to ensure the protection of women.

Problems related to women will be addressed in the centre. Women victims will be provided legal aid, counselling and minimum medical aid at the centre. If needed, they will also be sent to hospital for advanced treatment.

There will be one woman police personnel, a doctor, a lawyer and a counsellor at the centre. Currently, the doctors and lawyers are appointed on contractual basis and the permanent staff will be appointed shortly.

New building

The One Stop Service Centre, which is operating from a temporary office, will be shifted to a new building behind the women’s police station, in a few months.

The One Stop Service Centre comprises children’s care taking room, cabins for legal advisor, women and child officer, counsellor, doctor and a playroom for children.

Wheelchairs, drinking water and toilet are provided at the centre.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Hanumantharaya, DCP (Law and Order) K Lakshmi Ganesh, ASI Satyavathi and police constable Yogeshwari were present.