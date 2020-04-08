Online classes at Canara Engineering College 

The lockdown period coupled with the burden of not completing the syllabus has compelled Canara Engineering College to switch over to online academic activities since two weeks.

Microsoft team tools, Skillrary and Zoom are being used as online platforms for the academic activities. Incidentally, both faculty and students are actively responding to the initiative.

HoDs meeting with principal and department-level faculty meetings are held online using available audio visual communication tools.

Online video lectures, courses, classes, notes, question bank sharing, assignments, online discussion, project details and exams on trail basis are the various activities conducted on these online platforms successfully.

WhatsApp groups and other social media options are also being used for academic activities keeping in view of AICTE directives for academic activities in this period, said Principal Dr Ganesh V Bhat.