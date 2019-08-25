Online fraud: Man loses Rs 1.25L

The bank account of a man from Basroor in Kundapur, who is presently based in Dubai, was hacked and Rs 1.25 lakh was taken by a tech-savvy gang.

The amount had been debited from the NRI account of complainant Roshan Nikhil from his account in Vaderahobli branch of Corporation Bank in Kundapur. Nikhil works in a private company in Dubai and was remitting money to his NRI account. His father used to withdraw the money for monthly expenditure.

The cyber police of Udupi are investigating the case.

Police suspect that the fraud has been committed by skimming bank account details from the ATM card used by complainant’s father Richard Wilson. According to the police, the fraudsters allegedly cloned the ATM card of Roshan and withdrew an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh from his account. The money was withdrawn for five days, from August 12 to August 16.

The police are investigating if the gang has any link with other such gangs. A detailed investigation has been launched as the police have received repeated complaints from victims who have lost their money. More than 10 victims from Kundapur have complained to the police of skimming.