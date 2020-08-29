Online fraud: Man loses Rs 3.53 lakh

One David Paul Kumar lost Rs 3.53 lakh to an online fraudster, who had made him believe that he would get a valuable gift for his birthday.

On August 24, David had received a message from John Sherry Markswell on his Facebook account, which claimed that she would send a valuable gift for his birthday.

Later, the woman informed him that she had been calling him from New Delhi airport and he had received a parcel from a foreign country. She asked him to pay Rs 58,000 and also sought details about his bank accounts.

Believing her, he had transferred the amount. Later, she called him posing as a customs officer and asked him to pay an additional Rs 2,95,000 for clearing the parcel.

After paying the amount, he realised that he was duped, as all the fraudsters had switched off their cellphones. A case was registered under the IT Act.