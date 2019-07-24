Online fraud: Man loses Rs 87,998

A person from Brahmavar became a victim to an online fraud and has lost Rs 87,998.

Police said victim Anirudh lost money when some miscreant managed to hack into his Paytm account which was synced to his mobile number and debit card. The fraudster made four transactions. Anirudh had ordered for a bluetooth speaker online on July 14. He received a phone call on July 21 stating that he can collect the ordered gadget by paying Rs 1,799.

However, he had received a different brand of bluetooth speaker. He immediately called the customer care and expressed his dissatisfaction. He was told that his money will be returned.

Later, Anirudh received a message and was asked to pass the message to another mobile number. Soon after following the direction, four transactions were carried out in his Paytm

account that was linked to his SBI bank account and Rs 87,998 was debited from his account. He approached Cybercrime, Economic offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police station and a case has been registered under sections 417, 420 of IPC and 66 C, 66 D of IT Act.