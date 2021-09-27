Online gambling is a criminal offence: MLA

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Sep 27 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 02:37 ist

MLA K G Bopaiah said that gambling held at recreation clubs, including online gambling involving transactions of money, is a criminal offence as per the law implemented by the state government recently.

He was speaking during a programme organised at Virajpet town hall, by the BJP city unit on Monday.

“As many as 18 laws have been implemented during the recently concluded Assembly session. Gambling with money will invoke a jail term of three years,” he said and added that the confusion regarding Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat constituencies will be cleared soon.

BJP taluk unit president Nellira Chalan said that the last worker of the party too should get respect.

The booth-level committees should be well-coordinated, he added.

District BJP unit president Paleyanda Robin Devaiah also spoke on the occasion.

BJP city unit president T P Krishna presided over the programme. Leaders Vaterira Bopanna, Navin and Machaiah were present.

MLA K G Bopaiah
Gambling
criminal offence
Kodagu

