Online Mock CET/scholarship test on July 24, 25

Srinivas Engineering College – Mukka will organise online mock CET/ scholarship test in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for II PUC students on July 24 and 25.

Physics will be held on July 24 from 9 am to 1 pm and Chemistry will be on the same day from 2 pm to 5 pm. Mathematics will be conducted on July 25th from 9 am to 1 pm.

This will give an idea and build the confidence level of the students. This programme is completely free and principal Dr Thomas Pinto appealed to all PUC students to utilise this opportunity.

Srinivas University is offering around 850 scholarships to the students this year. Those students who will score good marks in this exam will get the scholarship and discount in course fee for Engineering.

For further details, you can contact the coordinators. Prof Praveen (9980951074) and prof Vishwas (9743289292) and vishwas.cet@ srinivasuniversity.edu.in or

https://forms.gle/ KPWwTYeqEtzVjwKh6