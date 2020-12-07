Oor Mand observed after 45 years

Nalkeri villagers have reintroduced Oor Mand celebrations by observing traditional Puthari Kol Mand. Oor Mand celebrations were stopped 45 years ago.

Oor Mand was stopped in 1974 owing to various reasons. This year, the villagers have restarted the rituals.

Women, children, youth and senior citizens who took part in the celebration enjoyed it.

Nalkeri Mand was restarted under the guidance of United Kodava Organisation (UKO).

Puthari Kolata was held as a part of the Mand. The Kolata by Nalkeri youth was the centre of attraction.

Ummathat, Kathiyata, Pareyakali and shooting coconuts created a festive atmosphere.

UKO president Kokkalemada Manju Chinnappa said that Mand is a symbol of unity and pride of Kodavas. There is a need to bring back the past glory.