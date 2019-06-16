OPD closed at KMC hospital tomorrow

The out-patient department at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal will remain closed on June 17 (Monday) in support of the nation-wide strike called by the Indian Medical Association against attack on doctors.

According to a press release issued by the hospital, the OPD will not be functional from 6 am on Monday till 6 am on Tuesday.

Similarly, the OPDs at Dr TMA Pai Hospitals in Udupi and Karkala will also be closed.

However, emergency services will be available, Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty said.