OPD for differentlyabled by Yenepoya Specialty Hospital

In an effort to reach out to the differently abled people, Yenepoya Specialty Hospital, Kodialbail, has announced the start of Out-Patient (OPD) services for all individuals who are differently abled. Under this outreach, the hospital will provide special OP clinical facilities for those in need in a friendly environment for the differently abled people.

The services available will include gynaecologist consultation for the management of menstrual difficulties especially in girls/women with intellectual disabilities, paediatrician consultation to deal with any medical issues for all children who are differently disabled and consultation by a physiotherapist who is specialised in providing care for differentlyabled adults and children, according to a press release by Dr Muhammed Thahir, Medical Director of Yenepoya Specialty Hospital, Kodialbail.

These services will be available all weekdays on an appointment basis. For appointments, patients may call 6364758855 between 9 am to 6 pm or email relations@yenepoyahospital.com