Open Covid-19 ward at KoIMS, district secretary tells officials

District In-charge Secretary V Anbu Kumar visited the designated Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri on Wednesday and inspected the facilities.

He gathered information about the number of specialist doctors, vacant posts, measures being taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic, treatment, availability of medicines and oxygen.

Anbu Kumar noted that despite a curfew, the cases have not reduced in the district. Therefore, the medical officers at all levels should work in coordination.

“Officials should ensure that there is no room for any shortcomings,” he added.

He also directed the concerned officials to open a general ward at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences for Covid-19 patients, as there has been a significant increase in the number of cases.

Medicines and food should be provided to the patients at the Covid Care Centres from time to time, he added.

KoIMS director Dr Cariappa, superintendent Dr Lokesh and others were present.

Prior to the meeting, the district in-charge secretary visited the Covid Care Centre in Koodige and inspected the facilities.

‘Do not bring valuables’

KoIMS director Dr Cariappa requested the patients not to bring any valuable items with them while getting admitted to the designated Covid-19 hospital, medical college, non-Covid hospital (Ashwini Hospital) and the maternity hospital.

The patients should not wear jewellery, he added.

Minister’s meeting

District In-charge Minister V Somanna will visit Kodagu on Thursday. He will visit the Covid Care Centre in Virajpet at 11 am and will chair a meeting on Covid-19, at Zilla Panchayat auditorium at 1 pm. Elected representatives and officials will take part.

Somanna will also visit the Covid Health Centre in Somwarpet at 3.30 pm.

16 more succumb to Covid-19 within 24 hours

A total of 16 persons succumbed to the virus on Tuesday.

Eight people had passed away on Tuesday morning and eight more patients breathed their last in the evening.

As many as 681 fresh cases were confirmed in the district on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, 313 were from Madikeri, 181 from Somwarpet and 187 from Virajpet.

The total number of cases registered in the district so far is 13,813, out of which 9,017 have recovered and been discharged. A total of 396 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

There are 4,651 active cases. The total number of deaths in the district so far is 145.

There are 484 containment zones in Kodagu, according to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.