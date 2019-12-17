Open monkey, peacock parks in DK: Farmers

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, district unit, have urged the government to set up Monkey and peacock parks in the district.

The members staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner’s office on Tuesday putting across their demands.

The protesters urged the government for total waiver of loans of the farmers. “The waived amount should be credited to the account of the beneficiary farmers immediately. Several arecanut growers, who incurred loss due to the fruit rot disease in 2017-18, did not receive compensation from the government. The compensation amount should be paid immediately to such farmers,” the protesters urged.

Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene Secretary Ravikiran Punacha urged the government to ensure that the farmers receive insurance amount under the weather-based crop insurance scheme for the year 2016-17 and 2017-18. He said that the officials should submit a proposal, seeking a special package for areca growers whose plantations were destroyed by the yellow leaf disease, to the government.

“As promised by Sullia MLA S Angara, a monkey park to check monkey menace should be set up in Dakshina Kannada district immediately. To protect crops from peacock menace in the district, a peacock park also should be established,” he demanded.

Punacha said that European and some other countries had complained to the International Commercial Dispute Settlement Committee against minimum support price for sugarcane in the country.

‘Withdraw invite’

“One of the complainants is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been invited as the guest for Republic Day celebrations. The Centre should withdraw the invite extended to the Brazilian president. The Raitha Sangha will oppose Bolsonaro’s visit to India,” the secretary declared.

The protesters also urged the government to announce minimum support price of Rs 170 a kg for rubber. The slash in the price of rubber has hit the growers, they pointed out.

“A sum of Rs 50 crore should be earmarked under Market Intervention Scheme for rubber. The compensation amount for those who lost crop to floods and heavy rain should be calculated scientifically. The Karnataka Debt Relief Act should be implemented effectively to benefit farmers and labour class,” the protesters said.