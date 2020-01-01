Open special counters to register farmers, says Ravi

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi directed officials to open special counters in tahsildar offices to register the farmers who lost their crops in natural calamity under Parihara software for compensation.

Speaking at a review meeting on rehabilitation and flood relief works on Wednesday, he said farmers are in distress after having lost crops. The farmers who have not registered their names under Parihara software for compensation can register their names in the counters opened at tahsildar offices from January 2 to 4.

He directed the officials to give priority to repair of roads and bridges that were damaged in the rain. About 244-km roads, 52 bridges have been damaged in the rain that lashed the district from August to October. The first instalment of the compensation for the construction of the houses that have been damaged has been sanctioned.

The minister said that there is a shortage of sand in the district. He warned of initiating strict action against those officers who had submitted a list of school buildings that have not been damaged in the rain for repair.

Stating that the district has received more than the average rainfall, Ravi said that compensation of Rs 1 lakh each has been distributed to those whose houses which have been fully and partially damaged.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said that 19.14 acres of land to rehabilitate the affected 161 families have been identified at Angadi, Mavinakere, B Hosahalli and Bettadamane areas. An amount of Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned for the repair of school, college, anganwadi and government buildings that were damaged in the rain. The repair work should be accelerated. The work on repairing the damaged electricity poles should be completed at the earliest.

Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy, assistant commissioner H L Nagaraj and others were present.