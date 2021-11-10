Open Vana Dhana Vikasa Kendra: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha chaired a meeting of the district-level coordination and monitoring committee regarding the implementation of Vana Dhana Vikasa Kendra.

Speaking at the meeting, ITDP Officer Srinivas said that the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has provided an opportunity to open Vana Dhana Vikas Kendra to provide a market to the minor forest products collected by tribals.

A total of 300 members comprising 20 each from 15 self-help groups are identified for the setting up of the Vana Dhana Vikasa Kendra, he said.

Three self-help groups have been identified under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) for various units. They are, beekeeping and lantana furniture making in Nagarahole, soap nut powder preparation and bamboo artefacts in Basavanahalli, beekeeping and ‘kachampuli’ powder preparation in Made village in Madikeri taluk, said the ITDP officer.

Presidents, vice presidents and executive committees have been formed in the groups, he said.

Training is also being imparted to 20 people in the three self-help groups regarding the value addition of minor forest produces. The trained members will further train the rest of the members, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha asked the officials concerned to maintain coordination with the forest department, to implement the programme successfully.

NRLM Coordination Officer Kumar, Agriculture Department Joint Director Shabana M Sheikh, Assistant Conservator of Forests Basha and ITDP department Manager Devaraju were present.