Operation to capture leopard begins

DHNS
DHNS, Ullal,
  • Nov 14 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 23:29 ist

With the spotting of a leopard in Kumpala and Pilar in Someshwara, the forest officials visited the spot.

Contractor Jayanth Kondana had spotted a leopard's cub while riding his scooter on Saralaya Colony in Kumpala.

Shivaraj and Maurish had seen a leopard in the area a few days ago. However, the officials did not find it.

Deputy range forest officer Mahabala and Konaje beat forest guard Savitha Gatti visited the area on Sunday.

The issue has been taken seriously. A cage will be placed to capture the leopard, said deputy range forest officer Mahabala. 

leopard
Kumpala
forest department officials

